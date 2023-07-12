 Adipurush: Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Mentioning Against Allahabad HC Order
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAdipurush: Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Mentioning Against Allahabad HC Order

Adipurush: Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Mentioning Against Allahabad HC Order

Adipurush, a retelling of the epic Ramayana, has come under attack for its dialogues and use of colloquial language.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
Adipurush: Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Mentioning Against Allahabad HC Order |

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to hear the urgent mentioning of a plea against an order of the Allahabad High Court, which had directed the makers of the controversial movie "Adipurush" to appear before it on July 27. "Adipurush", a retelling of the epic Ramayana, has come under attack for its dialogues and use of colloquial language.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud asked the counsel appearing for the makers of the movie to mention it on Thursday.

The high court on June 30 had directed the makers of the movie to appear before it on July 27 and told the central government to form a committee to give its views on the film.

Read Also
Vindu Dara Singh Blasts Adipurush Makers For 'Destroying' The Film: 'Were They Drugged?'
article-image

It was hearing separate petitions of Kuldeep Tiwari and Naveen Dhawan seeking a ban on the movie.

The high court had ordered director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar, and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir to appear before it on July 27. It has also directed the central government to constitute a five-member committee to give its view on the film as to whether it had hurt the feelings of the public.

In an order, it had also directed the government to review the decision of granting of certificate to the movie.

The high court had said the secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will file their personal affidavits apprising it as to whether the guidelines for certification of the film for public exhibition has been followed in letter and spirit.

Read Also
Netizens Reject Adipurush Dialogue Writer Manoj Muntashir's Apology: 'It's Too Late’
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Kangana Ranaut's Happy Photos With BJP Leader Mayank Madhur, Who Accused Her Of Fraud

Kangana Ranaut's Happy Photos With BJP Leader Mayank Madhur, Who Accused Her Of Fraud

Mumbai: Actor Armaan Kohli WARNED By HC To Pay ₹50 Lakh In 2018 Assault Case

Mumbai: Actor Armaan Kohli WARNED By HC To Pay ₹50 Lakh In 2018 Assault Case

Wikipedia Changes Ananya Panday's Name After Romantic Pic With Aditya Roy Kapur Goes Viral

Wikipedia Changes Ananya Panday's Name After Romantic Pic With Aditya Roy Kapur Goes Viral

Mumbai: Fashion Designer Ulka Nair Booked In ₹19.35 Cr Fraud Case; DENIES Allegations Against Her

Mumbai: Fashion Designer Ulka Nair Booked In ₹19.35 Cr Fraud Case; DENIES Allegations Against Her

Know The HUGE Age Difference Between Lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapoor & Ananya Panday

Know The HUGE Age Difference Between Lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapoor & Ananya Panday