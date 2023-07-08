Netizens Reject Adipurush Dialogue Writer Manoj Muntashir's Apology: 'It's Too Late’ |

Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir extended his "unconditional apology" for hurting people's emotions. The Prabhas starrer mythological epic film, directed by Om Raut, was criticised heavily for its pedestrian language upon its release last month. The film's team, including Shukla, announced days later that they have decided to "revise some of the dialogues".

On Saturday, the dialogue writer said he accepts that Adipurush has hurt people's sentiments.

"I accept that people's emotions have been hurt by 'Adipurush'. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apology," Shukla, who has penned the Hindi dialogues and songs of the retelling of the Ramayana, wrote on Twitter.

"May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation. #Adipurush" he added.

However, a section of furious netizens rejected his apology nearly a month after the film’s release.

One user wrote, “It's too late sir. You have lost your respect from the hearts of all Indians, you are doing all these dramas just to make yourself look again and again. But remember, once the character is spoiled, it is not possible to get it back.”

“This should have been tweeted on day -1 when #Adipurush was released. You have made the biggest mistake & crime of your life. I guess the respected judiciary ( #HighCourt ) is taking this matter very seriously and shall teach you a lesson. May Shri Ram forgive you,” added another.

Here are some more reactions on Twitter.

Adipurush, which was released across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil in June, stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan). Produced by T-Series, the big-budget multilingual saga was panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues, with many political parties demanding a ban on the film's screening. In Nepal, the film was banned over its dialogue referring to Sita as India's daughter.

The film, reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 500 crore, earned Rs 340 crore in the first three days but the box office collections went significantly down after the opening weekend. So far, it has raised over Rs 450 crore.