Actress Noor Malabika Das' Family Reacts To Her Shocking Death: 'She Was Not Satisfied With Her Achievements'

A day after the shocking news of actress Noor Malabika Das' suicide surfaced, her family has stated that she was 'depressed' and not satisfied with her career. Noor was found hanging in the bedroom of her Mumbai flat on Thursday (June 6). She was 31. Her body was found in a decomposed condition by Oshiwara police.

Noor paternal aunt Arati Das has now made some shocking revelations about the actress. While speaking to media persons, she reportedly said, "Noor went to Mumbai with big hopes to become an actress. However, she was fighting hard to achieve this. We understand that Malabika was unsatisfied with her achievements that forced her to take this extreme step."

On Monday, Midday reported that Noor's neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from her flat in Lokhandwala, Andheri, and when police rushed to the spot, the actress was found hanging. Noor's medicines, her mobile phone and a diary was found in her room by the cops. Her body was taken to Goregaon's Siddharth Hospital for autopsy and the last rites were performed by police on Sunday (June 9).

Several media reports claim that Noor was earlier worked as an air hostess with Qatar Airways. She hailed from Assam and worked in many films and web series.

Some of her projects include Siskiyaan, Walkaman, Teekhi Chatni, Jaghanya Upaya, Charamsukh, Dekhi Andekhi, Backroad Hustle and more. She was also seen in Kajol and Jissu Sengupta's The Trial.