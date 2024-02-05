Actress Malvi Malhotra Accuses Vikram Bhatt Of Non-Payment Of Dues, Filmmaker's Daughter Krishna Bhatt REACTS

Actress Malvi Malhotra, who has been a part of several Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu projects, has accused filmmaker Vikram Bhatt of cheating. For those unversed, Malvi worked in a music video titled Barbaad Kar Diya Tere Pyaar Ne which was backed by Vikram. The song was directed by the filmmaker's daughter Krishna Bhatt.

Malvi has now alleged that Vikram did not pay any remuneration to her. She also stated that when she called and messaged Vikram for the payment follow-up, he did not respond.

On Monday (February 5), the actress issued an official statement to share her ordeal and. Demanding her payment for her hard work and time she gave for the project, Malvi said, "I worked with Vikram Bhatt production for a song, directed by Krishna Bhatt, last year. The name of the song was Barbaad Kar Diya. I was very busy with my film shoots down south but Bhatts are a name in the industry and when they approached me to do a song with their production, I took out time from my busy schedule. I didn't want to miss this opportunity and I trusted them."

Malvi further stated, "Post shoot, I sent them an invoice for the payment which was pending but they stopped responding and kept on delaying it. I avoided it but when Venus (production company) approached me, telling that they were releasing the song and asked me to promote it, I again asked them for my payments but I didn't get any response. After a few months Vikram Bhatt again asked me to work for their next but I completely avoided because as an artist, we need respect and our payments which we deserve for our hard work. I’m sharing this only to aware people because I don’t want any other artist to suffer the same."

When The Free Press Journal contacted Krishna, she said, "I have no idea. It's also a Venus video. I don't even know about the quote Malvi has given. I don't want to comment on something I've not read."

Malvi has been a part of other music videos like Sohni Mutiyaar, Dhol Wajda, Shining Star, Karobar, Darshan Deja Ni, Dance Soniye and others.

On the work front, she will next be seen in the Telugu film Tiragabadara Saami.