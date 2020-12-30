'After speaking to Urmila Matondkar, I feel safe in Mumbai', says TV actor Malvi Malhotra

Earlier this year, actress Malvi Malhotra was hospitalised after being allegedly stabbed with a knife multiple times by Yogesh Mahipal Singh.

Naturally, the incident took a toll on Malvi’s life. Recently she met the ever-beautiful Urmila Matondkar and the meeting helped her overcome a large part of her fear.

She says, ”It was really nice meeting Urmila Matondkar. I got to know that she was on my side throughout. Infact she called a lot of people to support me judicially and asked to take strict action in this matter. When I met her she was very happy to see me recovering. She is a very good actress but more than that she is a woman of substance and emotions. I am really happy that she joined Shiv Sena as she deserves to be in a powerful position.”