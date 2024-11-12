Actress Kasthuri Shankar Goes Missing After Multiple Cases Filed Against Her Over Controversial Remark On Telugu Community: Report

South actress Kasthuri Shankar has reportedly gone missing after multiple legal notices were sent to her following her controversial remarks about the Telugu community. For those unversed, Kasthuri recently claimed that Telugu people were descendants of courtesans who had served ancient kings. She made the comment while addressing a public gathering. However, she has been receiving backlash from the community.

According to media reports, Kasthuri is absconding after a case was filed against her for hurting the sentiments of the Telugu community. A report in Kerala Kaumudi stated that the actress went missing shortly after filing for anticipatory bail at Madras High Court.

Multiple complaints have been filed against Kasthuri across the state, including in Madurai and Chennai, for making inflammatory statements in public. In response, authorities issued legal notices to Kasthuri.

However, reports mentioned that when police arrived at Kasthuri's residence in Poes Garden for questioning, they found her house locked, and her phone switched off. Reports also suggest that the actress might be hiding in Andhra Pradesh.

On November 5, the actress had issued an official statement to apologise amid the controversy. She revealed she received many threats after her comment went viral.

"Today a most respected Telugu brother of mine patiently explained the ramifications of my choice of words on the entire Telugu populace of Tamil Nadu and beyond," she wrote.

Her post further read, "It was never my intention to hurt or offend my Telugu extended family. I am sorry for any inadvertent ill feeling. In the interest of all-round amity, I withdraw all references to Telugu in my speech delivered on 3rd November 2024. This controversy has diverted focus from the more important points I raised in that speech."

It may be noted that the actress is active on social media and she is constantly re-sharing videos on her Instagram story.

On the film front, Kasthuri has been a part of films like Indian, Simbaa, Parampara, Habba, Velvet Nagaram, Vadacurry, Krishna, Godfather, Annamayya, Sneham, Striker, and many more.

Kasthuri had also participated in the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil in 2019.