Actor Manish Chaturvedi On Goregaon Fire: 'I Could Sense A Burning Smell' (WATCH) |

On Friday, Mumbai witnessed a horrific fire incident. At least eight people were killed, while 50 others were injured after a massive fire broke out at a building in Goregaon. Actor Manish Chaturvedi, an eyewitness to the incident, told ANI, "The incident occurred 2.30 am-3 am. I had returned from a party around 1.30 am and was sleeping. Suddenly, around 2.45 am I could sense a burning smell in the air. I woke up and first searched my room. I then woke my brother up. We then saw the smoke rising...We then called up the fire brigade. I was able to place a call at 3.06 am but there was no response from the other side...I think had they been alert the loss would not have been this much. Police did arrive on time...The situation was very heart-rending."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives. He has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next-of-kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire and announced that the State government will provide monetary help of Rs 5 lakh to their families. "I am continuously talking with Municipal Commissioner and Police... What happened is unfortunate. I express my condolences to those who died. The government will provide monetary help of Rs 5 lakhs to their families. Those who are injured will be given treatment by the government," Maharashtra CM said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he is in touch with the BMC and Mumbai Police officials to provide assistance. "Pained to know about the loss of lives in the fire incident at Goregaon, Mumbai. We are in touch with BMC and Mumbai Police officials and all the assistance is being provided. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing speedy recovery to the injured ones," Devendra Fadnavis posted on X.

