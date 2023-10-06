Mumbai News: 7 Dead, 39 Injured After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Goregaon Building; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a seven-storeyed building in Mumbai's Goregoan in the wee hours of Friday. Seven people lost their lives in the fire, while the condition of a few others is said to be critical, ANI reported. Visuals of the fire have surfaced on the internet.

The fire that broke out around 3 am at Jay Bhavani building, on MG Road, near Azad Maidan, was in the Level 2 category, officials informed.

Injured People Were Rushed To Nearby Hospitals

More than 30 people were rescued after the level 2 fire broke out in the building. Rescued people were immediately rushed to different hospitals, informed BMC. Till now, out of a total of 46 people injured in the fire, 7 of them have lost their lives and 39 are under treatment in HBT and Cooper Hospital, said Mumbai Police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fire Department's Extensive Efforts

According to the information received by the fire department, the fire was confined to shops, scrap materials, parked two-wheeler & four-wheeler vehicles, meter cabin, rags, plywood and other materials. Fire department undertook an extensive operation using 6 hose lines of 8 motor pumps in order to douse off the fire. They were finally successful as the fire was completely extinguished at around 6:54 am in the morning.

BMC issued a list of the deceased and the injured people in the fire incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the tragic incident. "Pained to know about loss of lives in the fire incident at Goregaon, Mumbai. We are in touch with BMC & Mumbai Police officials & all the assistance is being provided. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing speedy recovery to the injured ones," said Fadnavis in an update on social media platform X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde expressed his condolences to the victim of the tragic fire incident. He also announced aid for the families affected in the tragedy. While addressing the media over the incident, CM Shinde said, "I am continuously talking with Municipal Commissioner and Police. What happened is unfortunate. I express my condolences to those who died. The government will provide monetary help of Rs 5 lakhs to their families. Those who are injured will be given treatment by the government."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha ordered high level probe in the incident. He also assured best possible medical help to the affected ones. "It is an extremely unfortunate incident. A high-level inquiry committee will be formed which will submit its report within 15 days. The Maharashtra government will bear all the treatment expenses of all the injured. The Maharashtra government will declare compensation for the deceased by this evening. Best medical facilities would be provided to the injured," said Lodha.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)