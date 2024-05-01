Mumbai: Police Nab Matrimonial Website Scammer From Hyderabad For Duping 42-year-old Woman Of ₹22 Lakh | Representational Photo

Mumbai: The Pydhonie Police apprehended a scammer from Hyderabad who deceived women via a matrimonial website. Allegedly, he duped a 42-year-old woman from the Pydhonie area of 22 lakh rupees. Charges of fraud were filed against him. The suspect is believed to have targeted over 20 women nationwide, including 10 to 12 from Mumbai, as well as women from Parbhani, Dhule, and Solapur.

According to information received from the police, the complainant is a 42-year-old woman who works as a teacher. The woman provided her information on a matrimonial website in the year 2023. At that time, she was given information about some men from the website. This included information about Imran Ali Khan from Hyderabad as well. When the complainant contacted Imran, he said that he works in construction.

The accused had told the female complainant that her parents had died, and he was living with his aunt in Hyderabad, while both his brothers were studying in Canada. At that time, they both liked each other. On May 10, 2023, Khan suddenly called the woman and said that he had told his friends about her and his friends wanted to party with her, saying this, Imran demanded one thousand rupees online.

A police officer disclosed that after a few days, the complainant asked Khan to come to Mumbai to meet her mother. At that time, she demanded Rs. 10,000 from the woman to come to Mumbai, claiming that her money was stuck. After staying in Mumbai for a few days, the accused tried to buy a plot in Byculla and took Rs. 15 lakh from the woman for it.

After that, the accused told the woman that he had been arrested by the police for buying land from the forest department, and to release himself, he took more money from the woman. The complainant woman paid the accused a total of 21.73 lakh rupees.

The accused committed financial fraud against the woman without returning this amount. After registering a complaint in this case, the Pydhonie police arrested the accused Imran Ali Khan from Hyderabad.

Sources have revealed that there have been previous cases against the accused, including charges of murder. The accused was already married, and his wife had filed a case of domestic violence against him. Accused Khan is suspected of defrauding women from Mumbai, Solapur, and Dhule-Solapur, as well as 10 to 12 girls from the state.

Additionally, sources indicate that the suspect may have also defrauded women from Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, and Dehradun. It has been revealed through the suspect's mobile number that he has been in contact with these women. The police are conducting further investigation.