Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Girgaon Building; 27 People Rescued

Representational photo | File

A fire broke out in a housing society in Girgaon at about 2:25 pm on Saturday. The incident happened at the Ganesh Krupa Cooperative Housing Society on Deshmukh Lane in Sikka Nagar, where the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed to the scene to avert a potential disaster.

The fire was largely confined to a duct located on the third floor of the 14-storeyed building. Although the blaze resulted in dense smoke filling certain parts of the structure, residents quickly evacuated the premises before the MFB arrived on the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters identified that the fire was primarily concentrated within the electric wiring and installations situated in an electric duct on the building's first floor. Twenty seven people were rescued. Of these 17 were women, five men and five were children. The evacuation process was safely conducted through the building's staircase, ultimately leading to the terrace, where firefighters opened the terrace door to ensure the safety of the rescued residents.

No injuries were reported in connection with this incident. The cause of the fire is presently under investigation, with authorities conducting a comprehensive examination of the damaged area.

Read Also Pune: Major Fire Breaks Out At Three Factories In Dhayari

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)