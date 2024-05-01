Navi Mumbai: Newly Appointed Panvel Municipal Commissioner Inspects Various Projects Concerning The City |

Navi Mumbai: The recently appointed Panvel Municipal Commissioner Dr Prashant Rasal has commenced taking a tour of various crucial projects concerning the city. The commissioner visited the under construction building of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The 110 crore worth municipal headquarters spread over 20,086 sq.meter constructed at sector 16, New Panvel is a mega project going on for the past few years. Rasal was earlier working as the additional municipal commissioner however following the transfers of bureaucrats including the former Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, he was handed over the charge.

Post taking charge as the new Municipal commissioner, Rasal has begun inspecting various hi profile projects of the corporation. “The new headquarters is going to be a six storied building. Presently construction work has begun of third floor. Commissioner has instructed to speed up the work and get the construction work completed at the earliest,” said an official.

The commissioner will be looking at important projects in the coming days. Just few days back, a team of officials along with the commissioner inspected the working process of the dust suppression vehicle recently procured by the corporation.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: PMC Set Up Total Of 5 Cold Rooms At Each Of Its Health Centres At Ward Level

The 6000 litre water capacity vehicle purchased at the cost of 2.66 crore is going to be one of the means to address dust related pollution in the city. “With the inclusion of the vehicle it is going to be relatively easier to keep the city clean and curtail dust pollution as well,” said the official.