Navi Mumbai: PMC Set Up Total Of 5 Cold Rooms At Each Of Its Health Centres At Ward Level

Navi Mumbai: In wake of the soaring temperature, Panvel Municipal corporation (PMC) has taken up preventive measures to aid in event of heat stroke. The corporation as preventive action has set up total of 5 cold rooms at each of its health centres at ward level. The cold rooms are provisioned to tackle cases of heat stroke victims as temperature continued to soar over the past two days. “Disaster management from the state government has also issued necessary instructions regarding heatstroke.

An affected person should be immediately taken to a cool place and also water should be splashed on the body and clothes of the person. Citizens should seek treatment at Arogyavardhini centers of the Municipal Corporation in case of more heat problems,” a health officer from PMC said. As a precaution for heat stroke patients, five cold rooms have been set up by PMC as per the wards. Air coolers have also been installed in the remaining 10 civil primary health centres thereby providing temporary relief to the patients waiting. A cold-sponging and ORS corner too has been set up by PMC in the health centres for the people affected by heat.

PMC has appealed to the people that if their body temperature reaches 104 degree Fahrenheit, then they should immediately seek medical attention. Severe headache, muscle stiffness, nausea, vomiting, dizziness and increased heart rates too could be faced in adults due to excessive heath which needs attention. Meanwhile, in children, refusal to eat, irritability, decreased volume of urine, dry eyes and dryness of skin around the mouth need to be watched out.

“One should not step out empty stomach which might lead to sunstroke or dizziness. It is also necessary to drink water constantly and hence keeping water bottle while going out is recommended. Cotton clothes with full sleeves is what one should wear along with good quality goggles, sunscreen, and a hat to protect the skin from heat. It is best to avoid stepping out between 12 noon and 3 pm,” Dr Anand Gosavi, Chief Medical Officer, Panvel, said.