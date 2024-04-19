MMRDA Takes Steps To Provide Safety To Workers From Heat | Representative image

Mumbai: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has taken various proactive steps towards providing safety to construction workers and tackle the scorching heat. MMRDA is driving numerous infrastructure projects across MMR, and thousands of workers are tirelessly handling the responsibilities at these sites. The temperature is constantly rising and the region is also under a severe heat wave alert. Thus, MMRDA is prioritizing the safety of construction workers by implementing several effective measures at the construction sites.

Rest sheds are being established in the vicinity of the construction sites to allow the construction workers to rest and relax whenever the need arises. Distribution of ORS is also stringently pursued to efficiently tackle dehydration. Moreover, drinking water is maintained in cool places and construction workers are encouraged to drink enough water from time to time. In addition, work breaks are additionally allocated to provide enough resting time for the staff during their shifts.

Preventive measures initiated

In particular, the contractor at the site of Surya Bulk Water Supply Scheme has initiated preventive measures such as glucose distribution, regular doctor visits, periodic mock drills, training of workers on heat stroke, provision of drinking water at multiple locations, and rest sheds, to ensure that the workers are well-protected from the harmful effects of the heat wave.

Multiple regions in and around MMR are predicted to experience severe heat as summer is reaching its high point. Thus, contractors appointed to carry out infrastructure projects across MMR have been instructed to implement additional safety measures to protect construction workers. For instance, performing outdoor activities during peak hours of heat is avoided at construction sites. Moreover, the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will safeguard the workers from immense heat.

Furthermore, regular monitoring of weather updates to stay ahead of heat waves, a comprehensive emergency response plan to address heat-related emergencies, and availability of qualified doctors besides ambulances to swiftly handle situations like sun strokes, are some of the many proactive steps that will be stringently employed to secure interests of the workers.