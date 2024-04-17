Maharashtra Heat Wave: 82 Heat Stroke Cases Recorded In Past 46 Days, Buldhana Bears The Brunt

82 Heat Stroke Cases Recorded In Past 46 Days, Buldhana Bears The Brunt | Representative image

Mumbai: Amid the rising mercury across Maharashtra, the state public health department has recorded 82 heat stroke cases in the last 46 days (from March 1 to April 15 this year). However last year 353 heat stroke cases were reported during the same period.

A heat wave is a prolonged period of excessively hot weather, typically accompanied by high humidity, posing health risks such as heat stroke and dehydration.

Heat stroke symptoms need urgent attention. Move the person to a cooler area, offer cold water, and apply damp cloths to lower body temperature. Intravenous saline may be needed to restore fluids and electrolytes.

According to the data, Buldhana is bearing the brunt of the heat waves with 12 cases being reported, followed by Sindhudurg (9), Wardha (8), six each at DHule and Nashik, Pune (5), four each in Solapur and Thane, three in Amravati, two each heat wave cases were recorded in Ahmednagar, Beed, Parbhani, Chandrapur, Jalgaon and Raigad, while Akola, Bhandara, Gondia, Nagpur, Nanded, Ratnagiri and Satara have only one case each. However Mumbai district has not recorded heat stroke cases.

Symptoms of heatstroke manifest in various forms, from hot, parched skin to rapid heartbeat, throbbing headaches, dizziness, nausea, and confusion. These warning signs serve as crucial indicators, prompting individuals to seek timely medical assistance and adopt precautionary measures to safeguard against heat-related illnesses.

Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, Physician, state-run Sir JJ hospital said heatwaves can affect the human body in many ways, and it can lead to exhaustion or heat stroke. When a person suffers from heatwave, their internal system cannot adapt to the suddenly high temperature.

Sweating has a cooling effect on the body, hence once a person stops sweating, they are more prone to suffer from exhaustion, which can quickly turn into a heat stroke, requiring immediate medical attention.

The most critical organs affected commonly during a heatwave are the circulatory and central nervous systems. It also affects kidney function, especially when the person has dehydration due to prolonged exposure to heat.

“When heat stroke occurs, the body temperature can rise to approximately 106°F or higher, within 10-15 minutes. Heatstroke can also cause death or permanent disability, if emergency treatment is not given at the right time. Some symptoms of heatstroke include, hot or dry skin or profuse sweating, seizures, high body temperature, confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech and loss of consciousness (coma),” he said.