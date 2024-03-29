Mumbai: Scorching Heat Leads To 13 New Stroke Cases; Reveals Public Health Dept

Representational Image | (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Residents of Maharashtra are reeling under the scorching heat, with the Public Health Department already recording 13 new heatstroke cases.

There has been a 15% to 20% increase in heatstroke cases compared to last year, and although no deaths have been recorded yet, the early onset of summer has raised concerns.

Rising Heatstroke Cases Across Maharashtra Prompt Health Officials' Alert

Most districts in the state have already started to report heatstroke cases. Beed has recorded the highest number of cases at four, followed by Raigad (two). Ahmednagar, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Satara and Dhule have each reported one case so far.

A health official said his department has instructed medical officers to keep a close eye on heatstroke cases and make people aware of summer dos and don’ts.

“A 21-year-old man from Akola is a suspected heat stroke case, with symptoms of vomiting, abdominal pain, fever and diarrhoea. The patient was working in the brick kiln industry, where temperatures are usually high. He was hospitalised for a few hours, admitted during the day and released by evening,” he said.

“Along with heatstroke, other heat-related ailments and hospitalisations have started since first week of March. Heat exhaustion, dehydration, gastroenteritis, and heat cramp cases are also being reported,” the official said.

Concerns Rise as Maharashtra Grapples With Rising Heatstroke Cases Amid Sweltering Temperatures

Several places in Maharashtra have witnessed scorching day temperatures, crossing the 40°C-mark for the past two weeks.

“The increase in heatstroke cases by 15-20% compared to last year is concerning. It’s essential to raise awareness about heat-related illnesses and encourage people to stay hydrated, seek shade, and avoid prolonged exposure to high temperatures, especially during peak hours,” said a senior doctor from the state-run JJ Hospital.

Take a look at Thursday's Temperature

Aurangabad 38°

Kolhapur 37.5°

Pune 35.8°

Nanded 38°

Amravati 41.6°

Buldhana 40.6°

Brahmapuri 41.2°

Chandrapur 41°

Akola 42.6°

Gadchiroli 38.6°

Gondia 39.5°

Nagpur 40.2°

Wardha 41.5°

Washim 42.6°

Yavatmal 41.5°