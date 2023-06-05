Maharashtra: 2,000 Heat Stroke Cases Recorded In Three Months

Representative Image

More than 2,000 suspected heat stroke cases have been reported across Maharashtra in the last three months. As per the data, 2,189 cases of suspected heat stroke have been reported between March to May compared to 767 recorded last year, which means a three-time rise in cases.

On average 24 cases were recorded every day

However, on average 24 cases were recorded every day in the past three months. A senior health official said the sudden rise in temperature across the state has led to a rise in suspected cases and most cases are reported in rural areas where temperatures were above 40 degrees Celsius.

“This time, cases are higher compared to the last five years. 400 cases were recorded on April 16 during the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Kharghar and on May 10, 110 suspected cases were reported when the average temperature had surged past 43°C,” said a health official.

As per the data, the state witnessed 264 cases in March, which jumped to 985 in April and then dropped marginally to 940 in May. Moreover, the data revealed that Raigad district recorded the most (410) cases in April, followed by Wardha district accounted for the second highest number of cases (254) in the state, followed by Nagpur (165).

Director of Health Services Dr Nitin Ambadekar said, “Most cases were reported from the rural areas, especially those in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions. Apart from the top three districts, Amravati, Chandrapur and Nandurbar accounted for the maximum number of cases in the state. May saw the highest number of suspected heat stroke cases.”

Mumbai recorded 142 cases in 3 months

Meanwhile, the city also recorded 142 cases in the last three months. “Mumbaikars are used to high temperatures but the current situation is totally different compared to the last two to three years. We get cases of heat stroke but very few; however, cases related to dehydration, diarrhoea, and loose motion have increased at all the hospitals,” he said.

A senior health official said that heatstroke occurs when a person’s body temperature rises to 104F (40 degrees Celsius) or higher – a condition most common in the summer months.

“Some common symptoms of heat exhaustion include high body temperature, nausea, altered mental state, changes in sweating patterns, rapid breathing, and severe headaches. While heat exhaustion is preventable and rarely life-threatening, untreated heat stroke can quickly damage your brain, heart, kidneys, and muscles. The damage worsens when the treatment is delayed, increasing the risk of serious complications or death,” he said.

