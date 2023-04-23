Avoid heat stroke by not visiting THESE 7 tourist destinations during your summer vacation in India

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 23, 2023
Delhi famous for its historical heritage sites like India Gate, Red Fort, Qutab Minar, Hauz Khas, Bahai (Lotus) Temple, Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, Rashtrapati Bhawan and so on, also, for its great food should be avoided during summers due to high temperatures
Goa is the one of the most favourite tourist destinations in India; but it is better to avoid it during this summer vacation to not have harmful health consequences. As the intensity of the sun's rays can be unbearable and won't give you relief from heat
Jaisalmer is famous for its sand dunes and is a magnificent destination in Rajasthan. During summers, the temperature in Jaisalmer can soar up to 42°C, so it would be wise to skip this place during the summer season
Though there are so many places one should visit in Chennai; it is not the ideal place to spend your summer holidays. In pic: Ashtalaxmi Temple
Agra is a popular tourist spot known for the Taj Mahal. It's advisable to plan a visit during a cooler season and not during this summer vacation
Khajuraho, known for its captivating wall carvings, referred to as the 'Symbol of Medieval Heritage.' It is better not to visit this place during the summer months due to scorching temperatures
Amritsar's Golden Temple is a popular tourist attraction that draws visitors from around the world. However, the city's hot weather now is not suitable for your summer trip and you can visit this serene place during other months of the year
