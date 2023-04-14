7 less-explored sites in Jammu & Kashmir that you must visit during your summer trip

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 14, 2023

Doodhpathri: is also known as the ‘Valley of Milk' and is 45 kilometres from Srinagar. It is a lush green hill station that should definitely be a part of your itinerary

go2kashmir.com

Tulian Lake: is situated in the heart of Zanskar and Pri Panjal mountain ranges. The beautiful lake surrounded by majesty mountains is a pretty sight

Eka Experiences

Kokernag: is surrounded by an exquisite valley of flowers and chinar trees. This spring garden is a calm place and a must visit site

Twitter- All About Kashmir

Yusmarg: has stretches of lush green pastures with a variety of flowers and tall trees. It is a beautiful must-visit place

Vargis Khan

Gurez: is located about 123 kilometres from Srinagar. It is a picturesque valley which is known for its snow-capped mountains and lush greenery all around

TripAdvisor

Lolab Valley: is also, surrounded by lush green mountains and peaks and is also popular amongst tourists for Kalaroos Caves that are believed to lead to Russia

Kashmir Port

Bhaderwah: is an unexplored beautiful soulful destination with variety of landscapes with breathtaking views

Jammu & Kashmir Film Development Council

Thanks For Reading!

IN PICS: World’s highest railway bridge over Chenab river to be operational soon
Find out More