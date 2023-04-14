7 less-explored sites in Jammu & Kashmir that you must visit during your summer trip

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 14, 2023
Doodhpathri: is also known as the ‘Valley of Milk' and is 45 kilometres from Srinagar. It is a lush green hill station that should definitely be a part of your itinerary
Tulian Lake: is situated in the heart of Zanskar and Pri Panjal mountain ranges. The beautiful lake surrounded by majesty mountains is a pretty sight
Kokernag: is surrounded by an exquisite valley of flowers and chinar trees. This spring garden is a calm place and a must visit site
Yusmarg: has stretches of lush green pastures with a variety of flowers and tall trees. It is a beautiful must-visit place
Gurez: is located about 123 kilometres from Srinagar. It is a picturesque valley which is known for its snow-capped mountains and lush greenery all around
Lolab Valley: is also, surrounded by lush green mountains and peaks and is also popular amongst tourists for Kalaroos Caves that are believed to lead to Russia
Bhaderwah: is an unexplored beautiful soulful destination with variety of landscapes with breathtaking views
