FPJ Exclusive: BMC Spent ₹23.31 Lakh On Maharashtra Bhushan Award Ceremony VIP Lunch At Kharghar While 14 People Died Of Heat Stroke

FPJ Exclusive: BMC Spent ₹23.31 Lakh On VIP Lunch In Maharashtra Bhushan Award Ceremony At Kharghar While 14 People Died Of Heat Stroke

BMC bore the cost of the Royal feast during the Maharashtra Bhushan Award function which was organised at Kharghar in April 2023. Fourteen people had died and six hundred suffered heat stroke in the award function. BMC spent rupees 23 lakhs 31 thousand on the lunch for the VIPs wherein Union Home minister Amit Shah was the chief guest.

According to the document which is in the possession of FPJ stated, as per the instruction of Industrial Minister, Uday Samant, BMC had to make arrangements for the lunch of VIPs and preparation for 'Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2022'.

Tragedy and Saamana's criticism



Considering the short time of preparation BMC did not invite tenders and allotted the work to M/s Swastik Mahila Foundation firm through the T ward of BMC.

Last year, after the Award function, UBT Sena Mouthpiece 'Saamana' had slammed the Shinde-Fadnavis government. Saamna had published photographs wherein union Home minister Amit Shah, CM Eknath Shinde, DCM Devendra Fadnavis and his cabinet ministers enjoying the feast. On the same day, thousands of Appasaheb Dharmadhikari followers had fallen unconscious in the crouching heat.

Saamana in its front page had stated " When lakhs of appasaheb followers were stranded on the Kharghar ground in the heat of 42 degree celsius temperature, at the same time, feast had been organised in the royal tent in the same ground. When followers were hungry and thirsty, at that time, corporate servants were there to serve delicious food for these ministers. Saamana had stated.



Saamana had claimed Curry, Brinjal vegetable, Kheer, Rice, Puran poli and Panha were served during the feast.

Govt has not taken any action yet on submitted inquiry report

Moreover, Maharashtra Government has not taken any action yet on the inquiry report submitted by then Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue Nitin Karir. The report has stated who is responsible for that incident and what precautions need to be taken in future in such kinds of programs.

