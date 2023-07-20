Bombay HC Disposes PIL Seeking Action Against CM & Deputy CM For 14 Heatwave Deaths During Maharashtra Bhushan Award Ceremony At Kharghar

Bombay HC | PTI

The Bombay High Court has disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking action against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for 14 heatwave deaths during the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony held at Kharghar on April 14.

The PIL, filed by advocate Shaila Kanthe, 45, was disposed of after the state government told the HC that a detailed investigation report about the incident is in the advanced stage and would be submitted soon.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Arif Doctor was hearing the PIL seeking CBI probe and FIR against the CM, deputy CM and social worker Dattatreya Dharmadhikari for negligence resulting in the deaths.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf said that the accidental deaths were recorded and that they were inquiring into the issue. He also said that the persons concerned have not been added as respondents to the PIL.

The PIL filed through advocate Nitin Satpute alleged that the tragedy occurred due to mismanagement.

