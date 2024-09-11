Actor Kiran Raj Suffers Serious Injury In Car Accident, Receives Treatment In Bengaluru Hospital; Visuals Surface

Kannada actor Kiran Raj was hospitalised for treatment after he met with a car accident in Kengeri, Bengaluru, on Tuesday (September 10). Kiran is known for some of his popular shows like Kannadathi and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

According to media reports, Kiran was travelling in his Mercedes Benz with his film's executive producer at the time of the accident. They recently wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming film Rani and were returning home. Some news portal have also claimed that the actor was returning from an orphanage.

As the actor's car rammed into the divider and overturned, he suffered serious injuries. On the other hand, the producer escaped unhurt.

Several photos and videos of the damaged vehicle are doing the rounds. In another viral picture, Kiran is seen lying on the hospital bed while receiving treatment.

Unfortunately, he met with the accident just a couple of days before the release of his film Ronny: The Ruler. The film is all set to hit the big screens on September 12.

Kiran, who made his acting debut with a film titled Watchman, has also been a part of several Kannada films like March'22 and Asathoma Sadhgamaya.

Some of his popular shows are Heroes, Love by Chance, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Tu Aashiqui. He has also appeared in the Kannada reality show Life Super Guru.

He will next be seen in Ronny: The Ruler, which is directed by Gurutej Shetty. The film also features Raadhya, Samiksha, Ravishankar, B Suresh, Apurva, Ugramm Manju, Ugramm Ravi, Yash Shetty, Dharmanna, Girish Hegde, Kari Subbu, and Mico Nagaraj.