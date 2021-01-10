Actor-director Akash Khurana talks about the digital makeover of his play The Hound of the Baskervilles

Akash Khurana’s fun makeover of Arthur Conan Doyle’s most popular Sherlock stories, The Hound of the Baskervilles, is all set to make a comeback, albeit in a digital format. The play is based on an adaptation by Stephen Canny and John Nicholson that turns Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s spine-chilling thriller into an irreverent comic caper giving ample opportunity to play out various kinds of humour while staying true to the thriller format.

The play was first staged by Aadyam in 2015 and won hearts and laughs with its cheeky humour and sleek repartees. But for Akash, the journey with the Hound started long back. “It was over 40 years ago and I fell in love with all of Holmes’s stories. It was perchance that this existing adaptation fell into my lap and once I read it, I had to stage it,” says the veteran actor-director when we catch up with him right before the show for a quick chat.

The digital version of the play will be screened via insider.in’s online streaming service making it the second play of Aadyam’s Digital Edition. Excerpts from the interview:

It is a murder mystery and almost everyone is aware of the plot. What, according to you, still makes people go back to Sherlock Holmes’s stories?

I believe it is the magical art of deduction that makes readers and audiences go back to these stories again and again. Moreover, some tales are timeless.

In your play, Sherlock-Watson is a gay couple. There was much shipping going on about Johnlock during the BBC series also. Do you think Doyle had a homosexual subtext when he wrote the characters? What is your personal take as a reader on the relationship between Holmes and Watson?

I think there is a joy in visiting stories without changing the lens of the time in which it is read. Terms like shipping and Johnlock are very much a product of our current times and while they have their place, and may be used to interpret themes written a century or more ago, I have a hard time doing it. If I was to use modern day language, ‘bromance’ would be the term that best suits my reading of these characters from a hundred years ago.