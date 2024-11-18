Actor-Chef Ranveer Brar Suffers Spine Injury, Fractures C6 & C7 Vertebrae: Report

Celebrity chef and actor Ranveer Brar, who was last seen in Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders, suffered a severe spine injury. The doctors have reportedly advised him to rest for three weeks.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Ranveer fractured his C6 and C7 vertebrae. He has been advised bed rest. A source informed the news portal that he is recuperating well.

The actor-chef has not opened up about his injury yet. The cause of the fracture is also not known.

Despite the injury, Ranveer is quite active on social media and he has been sharing work-related videos on his official Instagram account.

Ranveer gained nationwide recognition as a host and judge on popular cooking shows, including MasterChef India and The Great Indian Rasoi. His engaging storytelling, deep knowledge of Indian cuisine, and flair for presenting food as an art form have made him a fan favourite.

Born in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Ranveer's passion for food was ignited by the city's rich culinary heritage. According to media reports, he trained under traditional khansamas (royal chefs).

In 2022, Ranveer transitioned to acting with his debut in Hansal Mehta's Modern Love Mumbai opposite Pratik Gandhi. His episode focused on a gay couple navigating the challenges of establishing their place in a society that is less accepting of their relationship. He recently starred in The Buckingham Murders.