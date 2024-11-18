'I Was Destroyed': Singer-Composer Shekhar Ravjiani Makes SHOCKING Revelation About Losing His Voice...

Bollywood singer and music composer Shekhar Ravjiani revealed on Monday (November 18) that he lost his voice two years back. This is for the first time that Shekhar made the startling revelation and opened up about how he managed to recover from vocal cord paralysis.

Taking to his Instagram account, Shekhar wrote, "Here’s something I have never spoken about before… felt like sharing it today. I lost my voice two years ago. Left Vocal Chord Paresis - This was Dr Nupur Nerurkar’s expert diagnosis. I was destroyed. Honestly, I was pessimistic… I thought I would never be able to sing again."

"My family was worried. And, I was not happy seeing them all stressed out. I just prayed harder. I didn’t stop working. Kept trying, kept pushing. In the middle of this, I had to travel to San Diageo for a few weeks. I met Jeremy in San Diageo. He connected me to an angel Dr. Erin Walsh. After having her back that was loaded with sheer determination, dedication and her positivity made his left vocal cord back to normal within a few weeks," he added.

Shekhar further stated that he broke down when he told the doctor that he wants to sing again.

"Dr. Erin Walsh- who I couldn’t meet due to Covid. So, we did a Zoom call instead. I remember tears rolling down uncontrollably as I told her that I wanted to be able to sing again. I begged her to please do something. The first thing that she told me was that I should not blame myself for what happened to my voice. We spoke at length and she made me feel comfortable and eventually, miraculously, she made me believe that I could sing, which was the first step," Shekhar wrote.

The 45-year-old singer-composer added, "Each time I cried, I croaked, and began to hate the sound of my voice… but, she was unaverred and kept working on my voice and spirit. Her sheer determination, dedication and her positivity made my paralysed left vocal cord come back to normal within a few weeks."

'I am absolutely fine now'

Shekhar said he is 'absolutely fine' now and he can sung even better than he used to.

"There is a way. There is a solution. Just be positive and believe. Always keep hope in your hearts people. There will always be angels out there who will find you and heal you. Jai Hanuman," Shekhar concluded his post.

Soon after he shared the post, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan commented, "Oh my god sheks!! I didn’t even know this.. wow."

Singer Meiyang Chang wrote, "Blessings," whereas singer Shilpa Rao commented, "More power to you … lots of love." Calling Shekhar a champion, singer Stebin Ben wrote, "More power to you ❤️❤️ You’re a champion."

Shekhar is best known as one half of the popular music duo Vishal-Shekhar, alongside Vishal Dadlani. The duo has created chart-topping tracks across various genres in Bollywood since the last two decades.

They have delivered blockbuster soundtracks for films like Om Shanti Om, Student of the Year, Chennai Express, War, Pathaan and many more.