Actor Aahana Kumra turns scriptwriter

Aahana Kumra, who will soon be seen in Call My Agent: Bollywood, has added another feather to her hat by turning a writer with not one, but two scripts.

The Lipstick Under My Burkha actress has written a feature film and a web series. When quizzed, Aahana attributes it to her creative bent of mind. “I have always worked in front of the camera, and that journey has been great so far. However, I have also been very fascinated with any script that I work on, and it has had my attention not just as an actor, but also a creator, which is why I have embarked upon this journey, and I am looking forward to seeing how and where it goes,” she says.

Prod her further and she does not reveal much about the genre of her stories. Aahana, who learnt the ropes of acting from the veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, recently completed the shoot for a crime thriller in London.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 07:00 AM IST