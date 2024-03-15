Abhishek Bachchan To Play Lead In Shoojit Sircar's Next Film, Project To Release In 2024

Following the success of ‘Sardar Udham’, which garnered global acclaim and earned five National Awards in 2023, renowned film-maker Shoojit Sircars is all set to return to the silver screen in 2024 with his latest offering.

He also revealed that Abhishek Bachchan will play the main lead in the film and will be produced under his banner Rising Sun Films.

The untitled-film is slated to release in 2024. In a conversation with The Quint, Sircar revealed, “It’s another emotional, slice-of-life film. My stories are always related to life and they have humour in them. I have always tried to experiment with different genres, keeping the journey of life as the main theme. I am collaborating with Abhishek Bachchan for my next film. I will take you on a mundane, ordinary man’s journey.”

The director also shared his aspiration to connect with global audiences. He said, “My aim with all my films is to reach audiences worldwide. My latest work continues this mission by delving into the life of an ordinary man embarking on an extraordinary journey, bringing smiles along the way.”

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in R. Balki's sports drama Ghoomer in 2023. He starred alongside Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, and Shabana Azmi among others.