 Abhishek Bachchan To Play Lead In Shoojit Sircar's Next Film, Project To Release In 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAbhishek Bachchan To Play Lead In Shoojit Sircar's Next Film, Project To Release In 2024

Abhishek Bachchan To Play Lead In Shoojit Sircar's Next Film, Project To Release In 2024

Shoojit Sircar's last directorial was Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 08:22 PM IST
article-image

Following the success of ‘Sardar Udham’, which garnered global acclaim and earned five National Awards in 2023, renowned film-maker Shoojit Sircars is all set to return to the silver screen in 2024 with his latest offering.

He also revealed that Abhishek Bachchan will play the main lead in the film and will be produced under his banner Rising Sun Films.

Read Also
Abhishek Bachchan Couldn't Afford New Clothes During 'Rough Time' In Family: 'Had Nothing Formal To...
article-image
Read Also
Amitabh Bachchan's ₹2800+ Crore Property To Be Equally Split Between Abhishek And Shweta: Reports
article-image

The untitled-film is slated to release in 2024. In a conversation with The Quint, Sircar revealed, “It’s another emotional, slice-of-life film. My stories are always related to life and they have humour in them. I have always tried to experiment with different genres, keeping the journey of life as the main theme. I am collaborating with Abhishek Bachchan for my next film. I will take you on a mundane, ordinary man’s journey.”

The director also shared his aspiration to connect with global audiences. He said, “My aim with all my films is to reach audiences worldwide. My latest work continues this mission by delving into the life of an ordinary man embarking on an extraordinary journey, bringing smiles along the way.”

Read Also
VIDEO: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Arrive In Separate Cars For Aaradhya's School Annual...
article-image

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in R. Balki's sports drama Ghoomer in 2023. He starred alongside Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, and Shabana Azmi among others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Abhishek Bachchan To Play Lead In Shoojit Sircar's Next Film, Project To Release In 2024

Abhishek Bachchan To Play Lead In Shoojit Sircar's Next Film, Project To Release In 2024

'Raha's Mom' Alia Bhatt Cuts Cake With Paps On 31st Birthday Outside Her Mumbai Home Vastu

'Raha's Mom' Alia Bhatt Cuts Cake With Paps On 31st Birthday Outside Her Mumbai Home Vastu

Premalu OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Platform

Premalu OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Platform

CBI To Disclose SSR Case Details Soon: Sushant's Sister Reveals On Her X Account

CBI To Disclose SSR Case Details Soon: Sushant's Sister Reveals On Her X Account

Ananya Panday's Cousin Ahaan Panday Gets His Guitar Autograph By Ed Sheeran, Confirms Bollywood...

Ananya Panday's Cousin Ahaan Panday Gets His Guitar Autograph By Ed Sheeran, Confirms Bollywood...