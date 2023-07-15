Abhishek Bachchan To Enter Politics After Amitabh & Jaya? Here's What We Know

After Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, their son, actor Abhishek Bachchan might also enter politics. Yes, you read that right.

A report in Bharat Samachar stated that Junior Bachchan will join Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) can contest elections from Allahabad constituency.

However, nothing has been officially confirmed by Abhishek or the party.

The reports of Abhishek joining politics have created quite a buzz, especially in Uttar Pradesh. People are eagerly waiting to known if the reports are true as Rita Joshi, the daughter of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna, who was defeated by Amitabh Bachchan, is now a Member of Parliament.

In an interview in 2013, Abhishek had said, "My parents have been into politics but I don’t see myself doing it. I might take on a politician’s role on screen but in real life it’s a big no. I will never get into it."

Amitabh and Jaya's political journey

In 1984, megastar Bachchan took a break from acting and entered politics in support of a long-time family friend, Rajiv Gandhi. His political career, however, was short lived. He contested Allahabad’s seat and won the 8th Lok Sabha election with over 68 per cent votes in his favour.

However, he resigned from his seat in July 1987 after there were allegations levelled against him about his involvement in the Bofors scandal. Big B had earlier said that his decision to join politics was emotional but when he got into it, he realised that emotions had no place there.

On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan was first elected in 2004 as the Member of Parliament from the SP, representing Uttar Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha till March 2006. She was re-elected in 2012 for the third term and again in 2018 for her fourth term in the Rajya Sabha from SP.