Abhay Verma Celebrates Munjya's Success At Orphanage & Old Age Home, Reminds Fans Of Sushant Singh Rajput (VIDEO)

Actor Abhay Verma is currently enjoying the success of his recent horror-comedy film, Munjya, which also stars Sharvari Wagh. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, this film marks Verma's first leading role.

Abhay celebrated the success of Munjya in the most heartwarming and unique way that has touched the hearts of fans. According to Money Control, he visited an orphanage, where he gave children chocolates and distributed food to them.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Munjya's success party!"

Check out the video:

In the video, Abhay is seen eating his meals with children, reciting stories, and playing Munjya's song, Tainu Khabar Nahi, for them. He also visited an old age home during his celebration.

As soon as the video was released, fans were impressed by Verma's heartwarming gesture. It also reminded them of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 34 due to suicide.

A user commented, "We need more celebs to do this, not only post thirst traps all day." While another said, "Mannn, his mother raised him so well."

A third comment read, "Second sushant Singh in bollywood industry." Another comment read, "Very cute n commendable."

Take a look at the comments:

Meanwhile, Munjya was theatrically released on June 7, 2024. The film emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.

Who is Abhay Verma?

Abhay worked as a junior artist in Hrithik Roshan's Super 30. He made his film debut in Safed, where he played the role of a transgender.

He was also a part of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man, season 2. Abhay was seen in Amazon Prime Videos' Ae Watan Mere Watan, alongside Sara Ali Khan in the lead.