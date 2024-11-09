Abhay Deol Opens Up About His Fear Of Stardom: 'Thought It Would Be The End Of Me If...'

Abhay Deol, nephew of actor veteran actor Dharmendra, made his acting debut with Socha Na Tha in 2015, which starred Ayesha Takia in the lead. Recently, the actor revealed that he feared stardom, which led him to take a break from the industry at the peak of his career and move to New York for a year.

Speaking to Filmfare, Abhay said that he was unsure how to deal with the stardom, as it scared him due to all the things that he had heard growing up, along with the stories he had seen and read about his Deol family in the press.

Furthermore, Deol stated that what he had seen of stardom was very negative.

"You don't have a personal life and you sacrifice a lot. I thought - if I become a star then it's the end of me. I think it is better to say that there were good and bad experiences. Being in the film industry is so competitive. When you find out that those who have your best interest, don't, it hits you hard in that sense. Because you are more vulnerable, you are in the public eye, it's an insecure profession, it's not a 9-5 job," he added.

Deol shared that hearing people say or do things against others deeply affected him, reminding him of the trauma the industry could cause to someone in the limelight which is why he decided to step back.

On the work front, Abhay was last seen in the Netflix series Trial By Fire, starring Anupam Kher, Rajshri Deshpande, Rajesh Tailang, and Ratna Pathak Shah, among others.

He will be soon seen in Bun Tikki, which will be directed by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. It also stars Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi.