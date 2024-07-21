'Ab Bolne Se Kya Faida Hai': Rhea Chakraborty On Receiving Sympathy Years After Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Rhea Chakraborty | PM

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has embarked on a new journey in her life with the launch of her podcast, Chapter 2, where she recently hosted former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen. Both strong women in the industry, who have always believed in living life on their own terms, discussed their new beginnings.

Rhea spoke about how she was sympathising with people a year later, after she dealt with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She was brutally trolled and was subjected to a media trial following the death of her actor boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput, in 2020. Narrating her perspective on what she went through, she said, "What I went through is people hated the personality of Rhea. They didn't have a problem with me. They had an issue with the perception of my public image that I carefully cultivated for myself."

She further talked about how her life was after his death and stated, "I feel hate is yelled and love is felt. Ever people who came up to me after 2020 or said nice things, we were supporting you; we felt something. We were with you in your fight; where were they? I was very angry for very long. Ab bolne se kya faida hai, jab hua tab toh nahi the."

The Jalebi actress believes she is recovering control of her story following a traumatic period in her life, which included jail time. In March of this year, a special court in Mumbai, established under the NDPS Act, granted Rhea Chakraborty permission to travel to Thailand with her family.

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in the mystery thriller film Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. It also featured Krystle D'Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Alexx O'Nell, Samir Soni, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in supporting roles.

The film is directed by Rumi Jaffery. It is an uncredited adaptation of the 1956 German novel A Dangerous Game by Friedrich Dürrenmatt.