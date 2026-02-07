 Aata Vel Zaali Out On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Rohini Hattangadi & Dilip Prabhavalkar's Latest Film
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAata Vel Zaali Out On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Rohini Hattangadi & Dilip Prabhavalkar's Latest Film

Aata Vel Zaali Out On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Rohini Hattangadi & Dilip Prabhavalkar's Latest Film

Aata Vel Zaali explores themes of ageing, companionship, and the unspoken realities faced by elderly couples in modern society. The film takes a sensitive look at the later stages of life, focusing on emotional dependence, changing relationships, and the quiet struggles that often go unnoticed. The film is inspired by a true incident, which explores the controversial topic of euthanasia.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
Aata Vel Zaali Out |

The much-anticipated Marathi film Aata Vel Zaali, starring veteran actors Rohini Hattangadi and Dilip Prabhavalkar, has officially made its OTT debut, giving audiences a chance to watch the poignant drama from the comfort of their homes. Known for bringing together two stalwarts of Indian theatre and cinema, the film has generated interest for its emotionally rich storytelling and powerful performances. It is streaming on Ultra Jhakaas.

About Aata Vel Zaali

Aata Vel Zaali explores themes of ageing, companionship, and the unspoken realities faced by elderly couples in modern society. The film takes a sensitive look at the later stages of life, focusing on emotional dependence, changing relationships, and the quiet struggles that often go unnoticed. Rohini Hattangadi and Dilip Prabhavalkar, both widely respected for their nuanced acting, bring depth and authenticity to their characters, making the narrative feel deeply personal and relatable.

What is the Aata Vel Zaali story?

FPJ Shorts
‘Fortunate To Be A Personal Friend’: Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Praises PM Modi - VIDEO
‘Fortunate To Be A Personal Friend’: Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Praises PM Modi - VIDEO
JEE Main 2026: CFI Flags 17 Errors In JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Answer Key; Demands Bonus Marks for 10 Questions
JEE Main 2026: CFI Flags 17 Errors In JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Answer Key; Demands Bonus Marks for 10 Questions
Zero-Duty Access For 800–1,600 cc US Motorcycles Under India-US Trade Pact To Boost Harley-Davidson: Official
Zero-Duty Access For 800–1,600 cc US Motorcycles Under India-US Trade Pact To Boost Harley-Davidson: Official
Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Will Ayush Sajeev Get Eliminated In Week 4? Fans Spot Clues Ahead Of Eviction Episode
Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Will Ayush Sajeev Get Eliminated In Week 4? Fans Spot Clues Ahead Of Eviction Episode

Aata Vel Zaali centres around an older, healthy duo, Shashidhar and Ranjana, who choose to end their lives willingly (active euthanasia) instead of waiting to suffer from illness, helplessness, or reliance on others. They desire a respectful departure while still having control over their lives, igniting a philosophical debate about the right to die.

Cast and characters

The psychological drama ensembles a talented cast including Dilip Prabhavalkar as Shashidhar Lele, Rohini Hattangadi as Ranjana Lele, Shivraj Waichal as Young Shashidhar Lele, Bhagyashree Limaye as Young Ranjana Lele, Jaywant Wadkar as neighbour, Abhinav Patekar, Bharat Dabholkar as newspaper editor, Guru Thakur as advocate, and Smita Tambe, among others. The film is inspired by a true incident, which explores the controversial topic of euthanasia.

Read Also
'Main Ab TV Serials Nahi Karungi': Says BAFTA Award-Winning Veteran Actress Rohini Hattangadi| FPJ...
article-image

Behind the making of Aata Vel Zaali

The film is written and directed by Ananth Mahadevan and Mahendra Patil. It is produced by Dinesh Bansal, G K Agrawal, and Ananth Mahadevan under the banner of Imagine Entertainment and Media and Ananth Mahadevan Films. The cinematography is done by Pradeep Khanvilkar, and Sanjoy Chowdhury has composed the music of the film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aata Vel Zaali Out On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Rohini Hattangadi & Dilip Prabhavalkar's...
Aata Vel Zaali Out On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Rohini Hattangadi & Dilip Prabhavalkar's...
Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Will Ayush Sajeev Get Eliminated In Week 4? Fans Spot Clues Ahead Of Eviction...
Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Will Ayush Sajeev Get Eliminated In Week 4? Fans Spot Clues Ahead Of Eviction...
Baby Girl OTT Release Date Announced: When & Where To Watch Nivin Pauly's Latest Malayalam Thriller...
Baby Girl OTT Release Date Announced: When & Where To Watch Nivin Pauly's Latest Malayalam Thriller...
Mary Kom Actor Sunil Thapa, Who Played Priyanka Chopra's Coach, Dies At 68 While Undergoing...
Mary Kom Actor Sunil Thapa, Who Played Priyanka Chopra's Coach, Dies At 68 While Undergoing...
Vanshaj Singh Returns To The 50 As Wild Card? Netizens React 'Hatred & Interviews Kaam Aa Gayi'
Vanshaj Singh Returns To The 50 As Wild Card? Netizens React 'Hatred & Interviews Kaam Aa Gayi'