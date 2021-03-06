Aashim Gulati, Gyanendra Tripathi join the cast of Netflix's Chuna

TV actor Aashim Gulati, who is known for shows like “Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara” and “Karn Sangini,” is set for a Netflix debut. Earlier we had reported about actor Jimmy Sheirgill making his Netflix debut with an upcoming original titled Chuna. Sources tell Cinema Journal that Aashim Gulati has also joined the cast of Chuna. And, Aashim plays an integral part in the series, a political drama exposing the underbelly of white-collar crimes. Model-turned-actor Aashim, who has played urban characters hitherto, will be seen in a completely different avatar in the series, an insider confides.

“Initially, there was a lot of reluctance whether Aashim will fit the part. Eventually everything fell in place and he was brought on board.” Aashim was recently seen in Tuesdays & Fridays, and has been part of digital shows like Hostages and Holiday.

Sacred Games actor Gyanendra Tripathi, who has featured in critically-acclaimed films like Raat Akeli Hai, will also play an integral part in the show. Sources say, Gyanendra, an alumnus of FTII, has a meaty role in the story. His on-screen relationship with Jimmy’s character is what gets the ball rolling. Gyanendra’s last release, ‘Barah by Barah’, an independent film has been making the rounds of film festivals in India and abroad.

The cast has already begun the shooting for the series in Lucknow.

Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, the series is produced under his banner Flying Saucer. Despite repeated attempts, Aashim didn’t respond to our calls, while we couldn’t reach out to Gyanendra for a comment. Representatives of Netflix India maintained a 'no-comments' stance.

Recently, Netflix India released an array of its upcoming shows across the genres. The streaming giant has got on board Bollywood celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Jitendra Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Kartik Aaryan, Dhanush, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and more for different films and series.