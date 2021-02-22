Cinema Journal Exclusive: Jimmy Sheirgill to star in Netflix's 'Chuna'?

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill, who has made a mark in the digital space with two shows (Your Honor and Rangbaaz Phirse), is all set to make a Netflix debut. Cinema Journal has it exclusively that the Tanu Weds Manu actor has kickstarted shoot for a Netflix original, currently titled Chuna. Director Pushpendra Nath Misra is helming the show, which sees Jimmy play the protagonist. Under his banner Flying Saucer, Pushpendra is also producing the project.

Chuna, set in Uttar Pradesh, revolves around state politics. A source in the know says, “Jimmy has a really interesting character of a politician. And, how politics and crime are intertwined is the basic crux of the story.”

This isn’t the first time Jimmy, who also grew up in Lucknow, will play an undaunted politician from Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, the Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster trilogy saw Jimmy play such a character. Interestingly, in his first show, Rangbaaz Phirse, Jimmy played a UP-based gangster. Meanwhile, Pushpendra, who hails from Lucknow, in one of his previous interviews had spoken about how the eccentricities and mannerisms of the people of UP are a rich source of stories.