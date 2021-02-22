Cinema Journal Exclusive: Jimmy Sheirgill to star in Netflix's 'Chuna'?

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill, who has made a mark in the digital space with two shows (Your Honor and Rangbaaz Phirse), is all set to make a Netflix debut. Cinema Journal has it exclusively that the Tanu Weds Manu actor has kickstarted shoot for a Netflix original, currently titled Chuna. Director Pushpendra Nath Misra is helming the show, which sees Jimmy play the protagonist. Under his banner Flying Saucer, Pushpendra is also producing the project.
Chuna, set in Uttar Pradesh, revolves around state politics. A source in the know says, “Jimmy has a really interesting character of a politician. And, how politics and crime are intertwined is the basic crux of the story.”
This isn’t the first time Jimmy, who also grew up in Lucknow, will play an undaunted politician from Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, the Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster trilogy saw Jimmy play such a character. Interestingly, in his first show, Rangbaaz Phirse, Jimmy played a UP-based gangster. Meanwhile, Pushpendra, who hails from Lucknow, in one of his previous interviews had spoken about how the eccentricities and mannerisms of the people of UP are a rich source of stories.
The shooting for the show kickstarted before the pandemic. Currently, the cast and the crew are shooting in Lucknow.
Despite repeated attempts we couldn’t reach out to Jimmy and Pushpendra for a comment on the show. Netflix too remained unavailable for a comment on the same. Apparently, everyone’s tight-lipped about the project and an announcement for the same is expected soon. The show will reportedly go on air in the second half of 2021.
On the work front, Jimmy will be soon seen in an untitled neo-noir film, which is directed by Dnyanesh Zoting. Meanwhile, Filmmaker Pushpendra Nath Misra’s last directorial was Ghoomketu, a comedy drama starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. This isn’t the first time Pushpendra is directing for Netflix. His previous collaboration with the platform includes the Indian comedy drama Taj Mahal 1989.
Of late, Netflix has been trying to get some of Bollywood’s big names to add to its repertoire. Recently, the Cinema Journal reported about the platform working on an anthology starring Konkana Sen Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari along with other Bollywood biggies. Soon, Madhuri Dixit Nene will also make her digital debut through the platform. And, the names don’t seem to cease.
As of now, Saif Ali Khan, Bobby Deol, Emraan Hashmi, Manisha Koirala, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Radhika Apte, Kajol, and many other Bollywood actors have been associated with Netflix through their series or films.