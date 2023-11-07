Aarya Season 3: Anu Singh Choudhary Calls Sushmita Sen A Writer's Delight |

Screenwriter Anu Singh Choudhary is basking in the glory of all the love coming her way for the latest season of Aarya, which sees actor Susmita Sen headlining her fan favourite character yet again. The premiere of the third season of the Ram Madhvani directed series has left Anu with a lot of gratitude.

Anu tells The Free Press Journal as she opens up about writing the third season of the celebrated show along with Khushboo Agarwal Raj and Amit Raj— and how the narrative this time around has gotten sharper, emotions more intense and the characters far more complex and layered.

Anu has been associated with Aarya since its season one, mapping and witnessing its evolution since the show took everyone by storm. It is also the show which features Sushmita Sen leading from the front as she transforms into a don.

"She is a writer's delight, a director's muse, a creator's inspiration," Anu describes Sushmita, who plays the titular part. "Fearless, imbibing and owning every nook and cranny of the space that she steps into. In her embodiment of Aarya, she has taught the writers how to be economical with words and generous with thoughts, emotions and actions even on paper,” the writer tells.

Anu's writing credit over the years include all acclaimed projects— from Aarya, Grahan, this year's Hansal Mehta series Scoop to the recently released Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video. But to return with Aarya 3, Anu says the team had to detach oneself with the pressure to live up to fans' expectations.

“Easier said than done, for the pressure is always lingering even in our own fears. But the greatest learning is to overcome them and then step into the habit of lateral thinking. Thankfully, in Ram Madhvani we have always found a visionary who keeps showing us beyond the pages and is on an unquenchable quest, especially when we are trying to navigate the characters, their plots and their emotions on paper,” Anu explains.

"It's an intense process of writing and rewriting, not a single word being approved without conscious debates and meditative discussions. This process itself makes us think less about the loyal fan base and focus more on what we all want to do with the story universe that we are contributing to," she concludes.