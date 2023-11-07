 Aarya Season 3: Anu Singh Choudhary Calls Sushmita Sen A Writer's Delight
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAarya Season 3: Anu Singh Choudhary Calls Sushmita Sen A Writer's Delight

Aarya Season 3: Anu Singh Choudhary Calls Sushmita Sen A Writer's Delight

Anu Singh Choudhary has been associated with Aarya since its season one, mapping and witnessing its evolution since the show took everyone by storm.

Rohit BhatnagarUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 08:54 AM IST
article-image
Aarya Season 3: Anu Singh Choudhary Calls Sushmita Sen A Writer's Delight |

Screenwriter Anu Singh Choudhary is basking in the glory of all the love coming her way for the latest season of Aarya, which sees actor Susmita Sen headlining her fan favourite character yet again. The premiere of the third season of the Ram Madhvani directed series has left Anu with a lot of gratitude.

Anu tells The Free Press Journal as she opens up about writing the third season of the celebrated show along with Khushboo Agarwal Raj and Amit Raj— and how the narrative this time around has gotten sharper, emotions more intense and the characters far more complex and layered. 

Anu has been associated with Aarya since its season one, mapping and witnessing its evolution since the show took everyone by storm. It is also the show which features Sushmita Sen leading from the front as she transforms into a don. 

Read Also
Aarya Season 3 Web Review: Sushmita Sen – Ila Arun Dazzle In An Incohesive Season
article-image

 "She is a writer's delight, a director's muse, a creator's inspiration," Anu describes Sushmita, who plays the titular part. "Fearless, imbibing and owning every nook and cranny of the space that she steps into. In her embodiment of Aarya, she has taught the writers how to be economical with words and generous with thoughts, emotions and actions even on paper,” the writer tells. 

Anu's writing credit over the years include all acclaimed projects— from Aarya, Grahan, this year's Hansal Mehta series Scoop to the recently released Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video. But to return with Aarya 3, Anu says the team had to detach oneself with the pressure to live up to fans' expectations. 

Read Also
Whoa! Sushmita Sen learns 3000-year-old martial art Kalaripayattu for her role in Aarya 3 (WATCH)
article-image

“Easier said than done, for the pressure is always lingering even in our own fears. But the greatest learning is to overcome them and then step into the habit of lateral thinking. Thankfully, in Ram Madhvani we have always found a visionary who keeps showing us beyond the pages and is on an unquenchable quest, especially when we are trying to navigate the characters, their plots and their emotions on paper,” Anu explains.

"It's an intense process of writing and rewriting, not a single word being approved without conscious debates and meditative discussions. This process itself makes us think less about the loyal fan base and focus more on what we all want to do with the story universe that we are contributing to," she concludes.

Read Also
Aarya 3 Trailer: 'Sherni' Sushmita Sen Is Back With A Thunderous Roar (WATCH)
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani's Yodha Release Postponed For The 4th Time; Check New Date

Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani's Yodha Release Postponed For The 4th Time; Check New Date

Raha's First Birthday Food Menu: Chilli Cheese Toast, Ribbon Sandwiches, And More

Raha's First Birthday Food Menu: Chilli Cheese Toast, Ribbon Sandwiches, And More

Mrunal Thakur Supports Rashmika Mandanna After Her Deepfake Video Goes Viral: 'Shame On People Who...

Mrunal Thakur Supports Rashmika Mandanna After Her Deepfake Video Goes Viral: 'Shame On People Who...

Jennifer Aniston 'Devastated' After Matthew Perry's Death: 'She's The One Who Is Struggling Most...

Jennifer Aniston 'Devastated' After Matthew Perry's Death: 'She's The One Who Is Struggling Most...

'Kangana Ranaut Will Never Make You Feel Like An Inferior': Tejas Actress Anshul Chauhan

'Kangana Ranaut Will Never Make You Feel Like An Inferior': Tejas Actress Anshul Chauhan