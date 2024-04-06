Aarti Chabria Reveals Welcoming Baby Boy A Month Ago: 'Had Failed Pregnancy, That's Why Didn't Talk About It'

Aarti Chabria recently grabbed headlines after she announced her pregnancy with husband Visharad Beedassy after five years of marriage. However, in a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, she revealed that she gave birth to a baby boy a month ago on March 4, 2024 and named him Yuvaan.

Chabria revealed that she suffered a miscarriage before Yuvaan was born. She shared that in the past, she has had a failed pregnancy, which is why she didn’t want to talk about it before. "But I am not shying away from it because it is normal. At the end of the day, I am a human being," she added.

“People have this impression that ye to actor hai, iske liye to aasan hai, paise deke ho jayega. It’s not like that. These treatments can wreak havoc on your body. I was getting a double chin; my body was getting out of shape; it was reacting badly to different medicines, and I couldn’t cope. I wasn’t willing to do more than even one cycle; I was done,” she said. The actress said that delivering at the age of 41 is not as easy as when in 20s or 30s.

Aarti said that the struggle hampered her personal life, as people don't understand that and keep pressuring women to have a child. "Till the time I kept stressing about it, it didn’t happen. When I really just gave up, I got back my positive pregnancy test. It was so blissful and a huge surprise for me and my husband,” she concluded.

The actress married Visharad Beedassy in a private affair on 23 June 2019 in Mumbai.