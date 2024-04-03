Awara Paagal Deewana Actress Aarti Chabria Flaunts Baby Bump In New PHOTOS

Congratulations are in order for actress Aarti Chabria, as she is expecting a baby. She is married to Visharad Beedassy, who is a Australia-based chartered accountant.

She is yet to share an official announcement on her social media handle; however, several pictures of Aarti with a baby bump are doing the rounds. In the photos, Aarti is seen wearing a white crop top, which was paired with blue denim jeans.

Check it out:

Aarti got engaged to Visharad on March 11, 2019, in Mauritius, and married him in a private affair on June 23 in Mumbai.

Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, she talked about finding her 'Mr Right' in Virsharad, "I had many times given up on the idea that I would find my Mr Right, but my family members always felt that one day, I would find my soulmate. I feel it is because of my family's blessings that I found Visharad, because he is everything that I had ever dreamt of. I am extremely lucky to have found him after a long wait," she added.

Meanwhile, Aarti is best-known for her performances in films such as Awara Paagal Deewana, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Tumse Achcha Kaun Hai and Shaadi No 1, among others.

Chabria was last seen in Punjabi film, Vyah 70 km, which was released in 2013, ever since, she has not acted in movies.