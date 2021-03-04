Aamir Khan gets into hipster mode

Aamir Khan will be seen in a song that is expected to release soon. It is said the actor himself put together the look for this song, which has a hipster vibe. In fact, the actor had put a pause on Laal Singh Chaddha schedule to make a quick trip to Jaipur for the shoot of this song. A source close to the actor says Aamir did this to help close friend Amin Hajee, who is making his directorial debut.

“Aamir is known for adding his element in every project he takes up. When he understood the plot point and purpose of the song, he himself suggested this chill-casual, hipster look which will standout,” the source said. The song will see Aamir with Elli Avram. The crew also had lot of fun on those days. The song is expected to release soon and it's going to be a treat to watch Aamir in the super chilled out look.

His upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha is the most anticipated film of the year and the actor is putting all his focus on it now to have it ready in time for the audiences.