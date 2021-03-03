Twitter divided on Aamir Khan shelving 'Mahabharat' to 'avoid controversy'

Amid the controversies web-series like 'A Suitable Boy, 'Tandav' and others have stirred up for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, actor Aamir Khan has shelved his ambitious project 'Mahabharat' to apparently 'avoid unsavoury controversies'.

In a conversation with Box Office Worldwide, a source close to the actor said that Khan has decided to not go ahead with the web-series after weighing the pros and cons.

Citing various reasons the actor has decided to drop the project, the source said, "Aamir can’t afford to devote two years of his life to web series."

"There were bound to be unsavoury controversies surrounding the project. The radical groups would have challenged Aamir’s right to film the inviolable epic. Aamir feels now is not the right time to make the Mahabharat," the source told the outlet.

After news reports were shared on social media, several users took to Twitter to react to it.

A user wrote: "I think Aamir is observing new OTT and media rules and regulations and has foreshadowed the future of Mahabharata. Feeling sad for Aamir he is not coward guy he is bravest of brave as always, this is definitely big loss for industry...!"

"He would've done justice to it. But even he knows and understands the times. I will never blame him and SRK for not speaking up coz when they did they received brutal backlash from RW! They know they're safe as long as they're quiet," commented another.