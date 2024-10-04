 Aamir Khan Shows Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan’s 51-Year-Old Wedding Card On KBC 16; Video Goes Viral
In the latest episode of KBC 16, Aamir asked host Amitabh about his anniversary date, to which he replied June 3, 1973.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
article-image

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are one of the most iconic couples in Bollywood. The two got married on June 3, 1973, and since then, they have been serving couple goals to all their fans. They have two children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Superstar Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan were part of the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. During the game show, Aamir asked host Amitabh about his anniversary date, to which he replied June 3, 1973. Aamir then asked him for proof and showed him his 51-year-old wedding card.

The Ghajini actor stated that he has proof that he is his No.1 fan. As soon as the makers of KBC released the promo of the episode, the wedding card of the duo went viral on the internet, leaving fans nostalgic.

The card features beautiful lines written by Amitabh Bachchan’s father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. It reads, “The marriage of our son Amitabh and Jaya, the daughter of Smt. & Shri Taroon Coomar Bhaduri, was solemnized on Sunday, June 3, 1973, at Bombay. Your blessings are solicited."

article-image

On seeing the card, the megastar's reaction was priceless, with a mix of surprise and nostalgia. On the other hand, even netizens shared their thoughts in the comments as the wedding card surfaced on the internet.

One of the users wrote, "Jaya Bachchan ko pata chala toh (knife emoji)."
Another user commented, "Wo bhi kya din the."

A third user stated, "Aamir Khan ki kirpa se, credit de do kam se kam."
"Dukhi patra for Rekha," another comment read.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's love story, from being co-stars to life partners, is an inspiration to many. Reportedly, they fell in love on the sets of Ek Nazar. While Jaya was an established superstar, Big B was still finding his feet in the industry.

In his blog, Amitabh had once revealed that he was planning for a trip to London to celebrate the success of Zanjeer with Jaya. His father wanted them to get married and then go ahead with the plan and being an obedient child, he got married to Jaya in the presence of family and close friends.

