Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce: What led the two call it quits on their 15-year-long marriage?

Says a Bollywood insider, “Marriage and divorce are extreme steps and for Aamir every decision made has always been well-thought and carried out after deep reflection. People have even speculated that he will eventually get married to Fatima Sana Shaikh, but it is not true. Even if they were close friends, at some time in life, but today she has moved on. Aamir is, by nature, a friendly person who likes to know about his co-stars, associates and colleagues. He likes an informal, casual, friendly atmosphere on the sets where people can give their best while working. People have even speculated about him getting married twice, but isn’t it better to stay friends than stay in a marriage that has outgrown its meaning over the years?”

Talking about what he feels happened between the power couple, the source explains, “The reason why he and Kiran decided to separate is simple — over the years, apparently, both of them outgrew the institution of marriage. There were no differences or issues as such. You continue loving your partner, but as a friend. While your values and beliefs may remain the same, your needs, views on life, wants and opinions change with time — including your perspective on love and marriage. It happens with everybody; you simply grow apart as you evolve and mature as individual human beings with times and the challenges that life throws at you. And then, at that phase in one’s life, it is better to live apart in harmony than stay together with acrimony in a marriage that has lived its times. While Aamir and Kiran are said to have emotionally separated in 2019, they decided to have an actual trial period of separation after that for a couple of years.”