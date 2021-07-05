Here's what Ira shared on Instagram a day after dad Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce announcement

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira has shared a video on Instagram days after her father announced his divorce with producer-director Kiran Rao.
Ira Khan, who often makes headlines for her posts on the photo-sharing app, took to social media on Sunday to share a food review video.
The young diva is seen eating a cheesecake in the video. Sharing her review, she wrote in the caption: "Burnt Basque Cheesecake - Daniel Patissier. The picture of Zomato is really pretty. And the centre fully fulfills the fantasies from seeing the picture. It melts in your mouth. Not too sweet. The outside though is egg-y. Very evidently egg-y. So I just eat the centre"
Check it out here:
This is Ira Khan's first post after her father's divorce announcement.
Hours after Ira shared the video, a section of netizens took to the comments section to ask her about her family and some even left nasty comments.
A user wrote: "What is is going on in your family...? Is marriage is a joke to you guys.. Who is going to be your next step mom?"
Another asked: "What you have to say about recent divorce?"
Meanwhile, a fan commented" "@khan.ira i am so sorry that you have to go through the trolling by some stupid people on a topic completely irrelevant to your post. I usually don't read commets but today after reading just a few it makes me sad. Lots of love and strength to you, enjoy your food"
Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta.
After his divorce with Reena, Aamir tied the knot with Kiran Rai in December 2005. Khan, 56, and Rao, 47, first met on the sets of the actor's 2001 blockbuster movie 'Lagaan'.
They welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in December 2011.
In a joint statement issued on Saturday, the former couple said they have decided to part ways after 15 years of marriage and are ready to start a new chapter as "co-parents and family for each other".
"A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap.
"We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey," the statement read.
A day after the announcement, during a virtual event of their NGO Paani Foundation, Aamir said their relationship might have changed, but they still remain a family.