Here's what Ira shared on Instagram a day after dad Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce announcement

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira has shared a video on Instagram days after her father announced his divorce with producer-director Kiran Rao.

Ira Khan, who often makes headlines for her posts on the photo-sharing app, took to social media on Sunday to share a food review video.

The young diva is seen eating a cheesecake in the video. Sharing her review, she wrote in the caption: "Burnt Basque Cheesecake - Daniel Patissier. The picture of Zomato is really pretty. And the centre fully fulfills the fantasies from seeing the picture. It melts in your mouth. Not too sweet. The outside though is egg-y. Very evidently egg-y. So I just eat the centre"

Check it out here: