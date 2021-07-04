Watch: After announcing divorce, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao address fans; hold hands and say 'we are very happy'

Superstar Aamir Khan and producer-director Kiran Rao, who announced their decision to get divorced on Saturday, came together for a video message where they assured their fans that they are 'very happy'.

A video which has surfaced online shows the former couple sitting next to each other as they address their well-wishers. Aamir and Kiran are also seen smiling and holding each others hands as they talk about their decision.

In the video, Aamir says, "Toh aap logon ko dukh bhi hua hoga, achcha nahi laga hoga, shock laga hoga. Hum bas itna aapko kehna chahte hai ki hum log dono bohot khush hai aur hum ek hi parivaar hai (You all must be saddened and shocked by the news. We just want to tell you that we are very happy and we are a part of one family)."

"Humare rishte mein change aaya hai. Lekin hum log ek doosre ke saath hi hai, toh aap log aisa kabhi mat sochiyega (Our relationship has changed. But we are still with each other, so please don’t think otherwise)," he adds.

The video, which is reportedly from a virtual event of their NGO Paani Foundation, was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram.

