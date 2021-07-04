Watch: After announcing divorce, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao address fans; hold hands and say 'we are very happy'

Superstar Aamir Khan and producer-director Kiran Rao, who announced their decision to get divorced on Saturday, came together for a video message where they assured their fans that they are 'very happy'.
A video which has surfaced online shows the former couple sitting next to each other as they address their well-wishers. Aamir and Kiran are also seen smiling and holding each others hands as they talk about their decision.
In the video, Aamir says, "Toh aap logon ko dukh bhi hua hoga, achcha nahi laga hoga, shock laga hoga. Hum bas itna aapko kehna chahte hai ki hum log dono bohot khush hai aur hum ek hi parivaar hai (You all must be saddened and shocked by the news. We just want to tell you that we are very happy and we are a part of one family)."
"Humare rishte mein change aaya hai. Lekin hum log ek doosre ke saath hi hai, toh aap log aisa kabhi mat sochiyega (Our relationship has changed. But we are still with each other, so please don’t think otherwise)," he adds.
The video, which is reportedly from a virtual event of their NGO Paani Foundation, was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram.
The couple announced their decision to get divorced after 15 years of marriage on Saturday and said they were ready to start a new chapter as "co-parents and family for each other".
They will continue to work as collaborators on movies, their NGO Paani Foundation and other professional projects, the couple said in a joint statement.
Khan, 56, and Rao, 47, first met on the sets of the actor's 2001 blockbuster movie 'Lagaan' and tied the knot in December 2005. They welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan in December 2011.
"In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.
"We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does," the statement read.
Khan and Rao said they will remain devoted parents to their son Azad, who they will nurture and raise together.
"A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey."
Aamir Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta. They have two children -- son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan.