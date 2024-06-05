 Aamir Ali REACTS To Ex-Wife Sanjeeda Shaikh's 'Demotivating Partners' Comment: 'Washing Dirty Linen In Public Is Not My Class'
Aamir and Sanjeeda got married in 2012 and in 2020, they announced the news of their separation. They were officially granted divorce in 2021

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, June 05, 2024, 11:14 AM IST
article-image

Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh had recently said in one of her interviews how there are partners who demotivate their better halves and that it was better to stay away from them. And as her fans wondered if she was speaking about her ex-husband Aamir Ali, the latter reacted to her statement and said that he does not endorse washing dirty linen in public.

Aamir shared that his relationship with Sanjeeda ended five years ago and that it was wrong to assume everything she said was about him, as she could've had another partner too in the past few years.

Calling his marriage with Sanjeeda an 'old story', he added, "I know what I went through in that separation period and what happened to me. But washing dirty linen in public is not my class. I’ve never put anyone down and I never will, especially who I have shared a relationship with."

Aamir and Sanjeeda fell in love on the sets of the show, Kya Dil Mein Hai, and after dating for several years, got marreid in 2012. In 2018, they welcomed their first child -- a baby girl -- via surrogacy. However, in 2020, the couple announced their separation and they were granted divorce in 2021.

Sanjeeda had recently stated in an interview that male partners often demotivate their female counterparts by telling them they won't be able to do certain things. Without taking names, she said that there are good and bad phases in every relationship, and that she has finally learnt to prioritise herself.

"You take a call for your life and that’s what I did for myself, because I started loving myself and I started prioritising myself and that is very, very important," she said.

