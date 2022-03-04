'A mother's sentiment for her children is universal': Ayesha Raza on how she connected to her character in 'Sutliyan'

Actress Ayesha Raza Mishra, who will next be seen in the Zee5 web series 'Sutliyan', reveals that she was a bit nervous before the release of the show. Once again, the actress is seen essaying the role of a mother in the family drama.

In an exclusive interaction with the Free Press Journal, Ayesha talks about her role, how she relates to her character, and why the series is a much-watch.

Ayesha's character Supriya Chandel lives in Bhopal and her children, Shiv Panditt, Vivaan Shah and Plabita Borthakur, have gone out to various cities to accomplish their dreams. The show revolves around their lives and how Ayesha's character adapts to the mindset that her children have.

Loading View on Instagram

"Sutliyan is a series about family relationships, about a mother and her three children who have been living apart. And when they come home, what are the family dynamics, what are their problems, how do they deal with them, and eventually how do they overcome them as a family," Ayesha shares.

"I had a lot of fun working on the character, playing a mother and understanding my own journey as a woman and also understanding the journey of my relationships with my children," the 40-year-old actress adds.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Elaborating on the similarities between Ayesha and Supriya, the actress says, "Personality-wise, I don't think there are any similarities. But as a mother, definitely there are. Every mother has the same kind of sentiment for her children. I think that sentiment is universal and I did find that I began to understand how it would feel to be away from my son and to be alone. So I connected on a human level but maybe not as a person."

Advertisement

Despite being a part of several projects in the past, the actress admits that she still tends to be a little nervous before the release of her show or film. "I am nervous but I also believe that one should have faith in the project that you have done and to leave it to the audience and to God. You can only be positive and hope that people will like it. Every show has its destiny."

Ayesha shares her take on why everyone must watch 'Sutliyan'. "It is a family drama dealing with the emotions of a family which has just suffered a pandemic like the rest of the world and the effects that it had on the relationships and how a family comes together after such a horrendous experience and helps each other out of their problems. 'Sutliyan' should definitely be something you should look out for and I really hope that people will enjoy it," she concludes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 03:55 PM IST