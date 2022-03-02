'Sutliyan' actor Shiv Panditt opens up on his journey in showbiz, says 'grateful to be a working actor even today'

Actor Shiv Panditt will soon be seen in the upcoming show 'Sutliyan'. The story of the series revolves around a widow and her three children. Shiv essays the role of the elder son Rajan Chandel. In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, he opens up about his role, working with co-star Ayesha Raza and more.

Describing his character, Shiv says, "I am playing the role of a young man who is slightly aspirational. He has been brought up in a small middle-class locality of Bhopal. He wanted to escape and go out into the big bad world and make something of himself, and he actually does that. However, due to certain circumstances and issues in his personal life, he has to come back home. It's quite an interesting dilemma that he is forced to return to the same place that he escaped for his issues to get sorted."

Loading View on Instagram

Explaining the similarities between himself and his character, Shiv shares, "My real family has a lot of ups and downs and issues internally, but we all stick together and sail through these issues as a collective unit. I'm grateful that my parents have allowed me to pursue my dreams and career. One interesting thing about my reel family is that my on-screen parents allowed my character to pursue his dreams and ambitions. So I would say that's an interesting similarity."

Talking about the relevance of a show like Sutliyan in today's time, Shiv states, "A lot of things often remain unsaid, especially in Indian societies, due to so-called respect that needs to be maintained within families. Sometimes, there's a certain line that you cannot cross when it comes to parents and elders, and you cannot express what you are really feeling to them. So because of these unsaid things, a lot of complications arise. I think Sutliyan shows you how to adapt to those complications. I would say the show is about adaptability."

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Shiv is also all praise for Ayesha, who plays his mother in the show. "She is a terrific actress, and one of the best things about her is that she is a prepared actress. When she comes to the set, she is extremely prepared. She knows her lines well and how she will tackle the scene. And when somebody comes prepared, you have a lot of fun performing with that actor," he gushes.

He has fond memories of shooting the show. "Food often creates wonderful memories, and Bhopal as a city is known for its amazing food. Every day on our sets, we used to get food from different restaurants and food joints. So that is memorable because one got to sample all the delicacies of Bhopal," he says.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

When asked if he is nervous before the release of the series, Shiv says, "No, I'm not. I've checked out on that nervousness - kya hoga kya nahi hoga, because it creates too much stress. I guess the best thing is to have fun with colleagues and leave the rest. If it's made well and meant to be a success, it will be. Just leave it to the audience. I've actually stopped thinking."

Shiv has been a part of the entertainment industry for several years now. He has appeared in TV shows, Bollywood films and web series. "I am grateful to be a working actor even today. It is a big thing to still be a part of this industry. The nature of the business is such that at some point, you no longer are relevant, or you no longer are doing what you love doing. I'm grateful that, till whenever it lasts, I'm getting to do what I like doing," he concludes.

ALSO READ ZEE5 releases the trailer of slice of life family drama 'Sutliyan'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 08:00 AM IST