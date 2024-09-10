'A Grade A*****e': Uorfi Javed SLAMS Fan Who 'Begged' For Selfie & Later Posted It With 'Insulting' Caption

Actress and fashionista Uorfi Javed, who is busy with the promotions of her show Follow Karlo Yaar, slammed a fan who penned an 'insulting' caption along with a picture with her on Instagram. On Tuesday (September 10) Uorfi, criticised the fan who first 'begged' for a selfie with her and later passed mocked her fashion choices.

In the photo, Uorfi is all smiles as she posed with the fan. While posting it, the fan wrote, "First time she dresses properly jk (just kidding)." The caption, however, did not go down well with Uorfi.

Uorfi reshared the photo on her Instagram story and hit back at the fan. She wrote, "First they beg for selfies and then they act cool by insulting. Congratulation you're an A grade a*****e."

While the person who posted the picture mentioned that he is just joking, the comment came across as sleazy to Uorfi.

The fashionista never misses a chance to name and shame trolls on social media platforms. She has always advocated for freedom of fashion choices and body positivity.

Uorfi often grabs eyeballs because of her bold and out-of-the-box sartorial choices. She is often spotted at various locations in Mumbai and the actress makes sure to interact with paps and pose for them. The actress is also subjected to hate and criticism online, but she makes sure to give them befitting replies.

Uorfi has been a part of shows like Puncch Beat Season 2, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga and Bepannaah among others. She gained popularity after participating in Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT. She was last seen in Follow Karlo Yaar, a show in which she opened up about her personal life and gave an insight into her professional life as well.