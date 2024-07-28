A Good Girl's Guide To Murder OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder OTT Release Date | Trailer

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, a six-episodic series, will be released on OTT in August 2024. It stars Emma Myers and Zain Iqbal in the lead roles. The series is based on the themes of betrayal, lies, friendship, and crime.

Release date and platform of A Good Girl's Guide To Murder

The murder series will be premiering on August 1, 2024. It is scheduled to release on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and captioned, "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder starring Emma Myers and Zain Iqbal is coming to Netflix AUGUST 1! Five years after the murder of a 17-year-old girl in a sleepy English town, one student is determined to uncover the truth and find the real killer."

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder starring Emma Myers and Zain Iqbal is coming to Netflix AUGUST 1!



Five years after the murder of a 17-year-old girl in a sleepy English town, one student is determined to uncover the truth and find the real killer. pic.twitter.com/iBMoz1EZD7 — Netflix (@netflix) June 26, 2024

Plot

The series narrates the story of a young girl, Pippa Fitz-Amboli, who decides to investigate the mysterious murder case of a local school girl, Andie Bell when the case was closed without being solved. Pippa Fitz-Amboli sets out to uncover what exactly happened. How did she die? Andie discovers that Andie's boyfriend took his own life because he believed that he was responsible for Andie's murder. However, after finding this, Pippa believes that there is a hidden truth she is unaware of.

Cast

The series cast includes Emma Myers as Pippa, Zain Iqbal as Ravi Singh, Raiko Gohara as Zach Chen, Asha Banks as Cara Ward, Jude Morgan-Collie as Connor Reynolds, Henry Ashton as Max Hastings, Anna Maxwell Martin as Leanne Amobi and Gary Beadle as Victor Amobi among others.

About A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

The series is an adaptation of Holly Jackson's best-selling novel of the same name. It is written by Ajoke Ibironke, Poppy Cogan, Zia Ahmed and Ruby Thomas and Dolly Wells has directed the series with Tom Vaughan. Florence Walker has produced the series with ZDFneo and Moonage Pictures.