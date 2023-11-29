'A Big Salute': Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, And Other Celebs Hail Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue |

Actors Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, and Riteish Deshmukh among others took to social media and hailed the efforts of 22 agencies that rescued 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. After constant efforts that went on for 17 days non-stop, the workers were evacuated safely on Tuesday. Locals distributed sweets to mark the occasion, while Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a visit to the workers.

Akshay took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Am completely overwhelmed with happiness and relief to know of the rescue of 41 trapped men. A big salute to every member of the rescue team. Kamaal kar diya. This is a new India and we all feel so proud. Jai Hind.”

Am completely overwhelmed with happiness and relief to know of the rescue of 41 trapped men. A big salute to every member of the rescue team. Kamaal kar diya. This is a new India and we all feel so proud. Jai Hind. 👏🏻 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xbBnI5vPpG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 28, 2023

Interestingly, Akshay’s last film was Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, where he portrayed the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, a real-life unsung hero. It is based on 71 miners who were trapped three hundred and fifty feet below the coal mine and Gill, an engineer led a successful rescue mission. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, it also featured Parineeti Chopra.

Besides Akshay, Jackie Shroff shared, “All 41 workers rescued from the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi. Kudos to the 22 agencies which worked day and night for the rescue mission including NDRF, BRO, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, NHIDCL, SJVNL, THFCL, RVNL, ONGC, Coal India and others.”

All 41 workers rescued from the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi.



Kudos to the 22 agencies which worked day and night for the rescue mission including NDRF, BRO, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, NHIDCL, SJVNL, THFCL, RVNL, ONGC, Coal India and others. 🇮🇳#UttarkashiRescue pic.twitter.com/DaPPdE9pdS — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) November 28, 2023

“Bravo !!! Salute to our rescue team who have worked day & night tirelessly towards getting the workers out who were stuck for the last 17 days. Prayers of the families and the nation are being answered. Ganpati Bappa Morya,” wrote Riteish Deshmukh.

Bravo !!! Salute to our rescue team who have worked day & night tirelessly towards getting the workers out who were stuck for the last 17 days. Prayers of the families and the nation are being answered. Ganpati Bappa Morya #UttarakhandTunnelRescue #UttarkashiRescue pic.twitter.com/ZvsbB2idky — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 28, 2023

For those unversed, a portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, with the debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, trapping 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure.