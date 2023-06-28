72 Hoorain Trailer: Pavan Malhotra, Aamir Bashir Turn Suicide Bombers To Attain 72 Virgins

The trailer of the highly-debated film, '72 Hoorain', was released by the makers on Wednesday amid the already-brewing controversy. The trailer was dropped at a grand launch held in Mumbai and it was attended by the star cast, as well as director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, and co-producer Ashoke Pandit, among others.

'72 Hoorain' stars Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in lead roles.

The film focuses on a suicide attack in Mumbai and the consequences of violent extremism.

72 Hoorain trailer out now

The trailer begins with a preacher promising men that they will enjoy the company of as many as 72 virgin women in heaven if they lay their lives for their religion.

As it proceeds, Malhotra and Bashir's characters can be seen debating over the religious claims around heavenly pleasures, while the city of Mumbai, including the iconic Gateway of India and Taj Hotel being blown up.

The film claims to "delve into the depths of human psyche and explore the twisted paths taken by Fidayeens."

72 Hoorain controversy

The film has been mired in controversies ever since it was announced on social media. Co-producer Ashoke Pandit recently claimed that the censor board refused to give certificate to the trailer of the film.

Pandit appealed to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi to pull up the people in the censor body who are trying "to snatch away our creative independence and freedom of expression".

Claiming there's "something wrong with CBFC", Pandit urged Joshi and Thakur to look into the matter.

'72 Hoorain' is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 7.