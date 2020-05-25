5 best Korean crime/thriller dramas that will keep you awake amid COVID-19 lockdown

As a teen, I grew up watching a ton of American and British crime dramas. Be it Sherlock Holmes, Castle, Criminal Minds, the latest ones like Luther, Mindhunter, Blacklist or True Detective, the list to my liking goes on. However, as I reached my mid-20s I had outgrown the usual cat and mouse chase that came with a new episode and eventually lost my interest, courtesy the chaotic writing style. Thanks to a friend I discovered Korean drama.

My quest to binge on something different during the COVID-19 lockdown began with the much hyped ‘My Secret Terrius’. Not because of its famous coronavirus outbreak episode, but how extraordinary the series was in general. From scintillating performances by the entire cast, it came with a mix of crime, action, comedy and suspense. An overall thriller package would just be an understatement.

So without further ado here’s a list of the best Korean crime dramas that impressed me the most.

Memorist

This one in particular tops my list for a stunning story line that uses supernatural ability mixed with your regular detective drama. It doesn’t enhance the plot in an outlandish way to fit its main protagonists. The idea of having a person with the power to peek into one’s memory is used adequately. The subtle beginning which gradually transforms into a massive whodunit is simply impeccable.